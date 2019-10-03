Capital Returns Management Has Lifted Its Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) as Shares Declined; Amedisys (AMED) Shareholder Qs Investors Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 102,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 568,694 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.93 million, up from 465,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 563,199 shares traded or 6.66% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 10,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 53,282 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, down from 64,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $122.85. About 345,811 shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 47,066 shares to 154,814 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 26,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE).

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AMED’s profit will be $28.64M for 34.51 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.45% negative EPS growth.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 45,001 shares to 220,619 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 18,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,703 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).