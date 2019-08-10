Capital Returns Management Has Lifted Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stake; As Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Stock Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Trimmed by $4.30 Million Its Stake

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 38,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.55M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 588,345 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 10,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 200,086 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 189,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 1.38 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gp has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 3.86 million were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Parkside Savings Bank Trust invested in 0.12% or 3,243 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Co accumulated 4,168 shares. Cwm Limited Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 852 shares. Retail Bank holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 43,772 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.03M shares. The South Carolina-based Colonial Trust Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 55,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameritas Partners holds 0.07% or 13,229 shares. Cambridge Advsr invested in 13,606 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maine-based Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Amalgamated Bank owns 18,169 shares. Invesco holds 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 1.54 million shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 183,281 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 35,823 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $119.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 100,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 15.55 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fednat Hldg Co by 197,087 shares to 626,743 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 21,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,166 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

