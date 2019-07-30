Capital Returns Management Has Lifted Its Emc Ins Group (EMCI) Holding; Shorts at CANNAGROW HOLDINGS (CGRW) Lowered By 89.02%

CANNAGROW HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:CGRW) had a decrease of 89.02% in short interest. CGRW’s SI was 900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 89.02% from 8,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Capital Returns Management Llc increased Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) stake by 52.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Returns Management Llc acquired 140,331 shares as Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI)’s stock rose 12.85%. The Capital Returns Management Llc holds 407,698 shares with $13.00 million value, up from 267,367 last quarter. Emc Ins Group Inc now has $779.84 million valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 7,483 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 44.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 23/04/2018 – BAE Systems and Dell EMC collaborate to offer mission-ready cloud solution for the U.S. Government; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New llC Leadership; 06/03/2018 – VP Nigut Disposes 358 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – EMC School’s VP of Computer Science Products Nikki Navta to Speak at SXSW EDU 2018; 21/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Dell Vice Chairman Jeff Clarke On Storage Plans, Public Cloud Costs And Dell EMC Product Roadmap; 21/03/2018 – DELL EMC Achieves Strategic Partnership with ProphetStor; 16/05/2018 – Sources: Dell EMC Establishes New Simplified Storage Product Lineup; 06/03/2018 – Officer Prather Disposes 46 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 0.75% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru invested in 389,681 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares holds 17,650 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 14,700 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 37 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 19,300 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,656 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 0.47% or 217,054 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 13,207 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 14 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 609 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,058 shares. Prudential Finance has 45,467 shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 33,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 1.78 million shares.

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 1,978 shares to 1,869 valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 21,284 shares and now owns 87,166 shares. Athene Hldg Ltd was reduced too.

