Capital Returns Management Has Increased American Intl Group (AIG) Stake by $15.74 Million as Share Price Rose; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Share Value Rose While Bainco International Investors Decreased Its Holding

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 89,387 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, down from 92,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03M shares traded or 74.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 3.56M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 7,112 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Northern Trust has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Horrell Mngmt accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sei Investments reported 871,144 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 307 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 93,000 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Limited Company reported 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 89,180 shares. Banque Pictet Cie owns 10,757 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsrs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 101 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.14% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 21,284 shares to 87,166 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fednat Hldg Co by 197,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,743 shares, and cut its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

