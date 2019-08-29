Capital Returns Management Has Decreased Old Rep Intl (ORI) Stake By $4.07 Million; Family Management Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Position

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) stake by 40.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 203,275 shares as Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI)’s stock rose 3.03%. The Capital Returns Management Llc holds 295,673 shares with $6.19M value, down from 498,948 last quarter. Old Rep Intl Corp now has $7.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 373,084 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO

Family Management Corp decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 39.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp sold 8,361 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Family Management Corp holds 12,932 shares with $549,000 value, down from 21,293 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $195.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 6.07M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 31,795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,200 are owned by Numerixs Inv Tech Inc. Nordea Mngmt Ab has 211,429 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) has 7,400 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Wellington Gru Llp owns 42,890 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability holds 88,838 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Captrust Finance holds 0% or 3,144 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.02% or 78,561 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management owns 224,432 shares. 711,528 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Ajo LP invested in 2.55 million shares. Sun Life Incorporated stated it has 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.59M for 11.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $17,428 activity. KOVALESKI CHARLES J had bought 200 shares worth $4,596.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. 3,000 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares with value of $104,160 were bought by Gottlieb Scott.

Family Management Corp increased Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) stake by 40,430 shares to 55,504 valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) stake by 23,605 shares and now owns 39,405 shares. Doubleline Opportunistic Cr (DBL) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 15.02% above currents $35.36 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3800 target. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.