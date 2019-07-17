Capital Returns Management Has Decreased Aon Plc (AON) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Centene (CNC) Market Valuation Declined, Torray Has Boosted Position

Torray Llc increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 98.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 144,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 290,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40 million, up from 145,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 2.92M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,869 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 3,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $194.76. About 572,259 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 5,464 shares to 203,094 shares, valued at $26.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,102 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

