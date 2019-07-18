Capital Returns Management Has Cut Its Stake in Old Rep Intl (ORI) as Stock Rose; United Therapeutics (UTHR) Stake Held by Sio Capital Management Llc

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 203,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 295,673 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 498,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 299,764 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 3,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,655 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 142,085 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 16.17% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.60% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76

Since January 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $120,928 activity. ZUCARO ALDO C also bought $99,350 worth of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) shares.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 4.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ORI’s profit will be $134.98M for 12.88 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.72 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Thompson Tommy G sold $46,800 worth of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) or 400 shares.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 75,484 shares to 79,153 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 592,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,042 shares, and cut its stake in Ra Medical Systems Inc.