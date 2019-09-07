Capital Returns Management Has Cut Its Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $336,260 as Stock Price Rose; Eqt (EQT) Stock Value Declined While S&Co Has Lifted Position

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1,869 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 3,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 519,305 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 89,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 553,456 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 464,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 6.10M shares traded or 10.22% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM AND RMP HAVE ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH EQM WILL ACQUIRE RMP IN A UNIT-FOR-UNIT TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 24/04/2018 – EQT TO SELL E.l.S. AIRCRAFT GROUP’S AVIATION OPERATIONS BUSINESS TO QINETIQ; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 15/05/2018 – Steadfast Adds First Data, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT MID-MARKET CREDIT SV S.A. ISSUES INTEREST PAYMENTS; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 18/04/2018 – EQT CORP EQT.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03/SHR

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $335.96 million for 34.14 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.