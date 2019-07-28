Capital Returns Management Has Boosted Its Emc Ins Group (EMCI) Holding by $4.35 Million; Market Value Rose; Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Boosted Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) by $6.27 Million

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 140,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 407,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 6,565 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 44.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 22/03/2018 – VP Hanson Disposes 217 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC QUARTERLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and lnspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 24/05/2018 – Ingram Micro Wins 2018 Dell EMC Global Distributor of the Year Award; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 29/05/2018 – Apstra Deployed with Dell EMC and OPX by Awnix in Open IaaS Network Infrastructure in Tier 1 Service Provider Cloud; 16/04/2018 – EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces 1Q Estimates, Revises 2018 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance; 05/03/2018 EMC School’s VP of Computer Science Products Nikki Navta to Speak at SXSW EDU 2018

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 4.07 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association owns 77,392 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 30,400 shares. Moreover, Highbridge Capital Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation has 33,633 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 627,003 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 277 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 134,537 shares. 140 are owned by Highstreet Asset Management. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0% or 452,096 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 310,491 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 182,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank, New York-based fund reported 24,354 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Com invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Guggenheim Limited Company has 123,529 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Clearline Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.53% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realogy -1.9% as Barclays slashes price target – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. â€“ RLGY – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ZUO, RLGY, FRED and LB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: STG BOX RLGY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EMC Insurance Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI) on Behalf of EMC Stockholders and Encourages EMC Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ EMCI and AMBR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EMC Insurance Companies® Enters into an Agreement with Safeco Insurance® for Transition of Personal Lines Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.