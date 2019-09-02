Capital Returns Management Has Boosted Holding in Emc Ins Group (EMCI) as Share Value Rose; Vulcan Value Partners Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $11.60 Million as Shares Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 140,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.27% . The hedge fund held 407,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 33,132 shares traded or 55.30% up from the average. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 36.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 06/03/2018 – VP Phillips Disposes 329 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 29/05/2018 – Apstra Deployed with Dell EMC and OPX by Awnix in Open IaaS Network Infrastructure in Tier 1 Service Provider Cloud; 16/04/2018 – EMC INSURANCE EMCI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP OPER SHR $1.10 TO $1.30; 08/03/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES – SINCE CLOSING EMC TRANSACTION, CO PAID DOWN ABOUT $10 BLN IN GROSS DEBT, EXCLUDING DELL FINANCIAL SERVICES DEBT; 13/03/2018 – SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s EMC unit -Handelsblatt; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE – REVISING 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $1.10 TO $1.30 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Dell EMC Takes Open Networking to the Edge for Next-Generation Access; 19/04/2018 – Zenoss Launches New Capabilities for Dell EMC XtremIO

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 99,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382.78M, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

