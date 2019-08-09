Capital Returns Management Decreased Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake; Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Lake Street. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. First Analysis maintained the shares of HIIQ in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 18. See Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) latest ratings:

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) stake by 31.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 71,006 shares as Prudential Finl Inc (PRU)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Capital Returns Management Llc holds 156,391 shares with $14.37 million value, down from 227,397 last quarter. Prudential Finl Inc now has $34.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 1.31M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 05/04/2018 – PGIM Fixed Income announces leadership changes to its US bank loan team; 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings.

The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 328,927 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $298.44 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 27.23 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. The insider GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254. On Wednesday, March 20 FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 93,742 shares. On Wednesday, March 20 AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings.