Capital Returns Management Decreased Its Position in Aon Plc (AON) by $336,260 as Valuation Rose; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Decreased Target (TGT) Holding by $312,000; Stock Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1,869 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 3,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $187.12. About 608,298 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 13,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 4.37 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 32.49 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.81M for 12.85 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Walmart, Target, and eBay Are Taking on Prime Day – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Target Reveals First Look at Huge Summer Savings for Target Deal Days – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy Upgraded by Wall Street – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target – This Retail Giant Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.