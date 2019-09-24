Capital Returns Management Decreased American Intl Group (AIG) Position; Ameriserv Financial (ASRV) Shorts Raised By 8.05%

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 42.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 160,000 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Capital Returns Management Llc holds 215,135 shares with $11.46 million value, down from 375,135 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $49.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 2.64M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion

Ameriserv Financial Inc (NASDAQ:ASRV) had an increase of 8.05% in short interest. ASRV’s SI was 131,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.05% from 121,700 shares previously. With 13,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Ameriserv Financial Inc (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s short sellers to cover ASRV’s short positions. The SI to Ameriserv Financial Inc’s float is 0.83%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 13,511 shares traded or 22.92% up from the average. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) has declined 6.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ASRV News: 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ Raises Dividend to 2c Vs. 1.5c; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting: Live Webcast Today; 02/04/2018 AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q Net Interest Income $8.75 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ AmeriServ Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASRV); 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC ASRV.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT; 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $8.7 MLN VS $8.5 MLN

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. The company has market cap of $72.49 million. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3,457 activity. The insider WISE ROBERT L bought $691.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold AmeriServ Financial, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.52 million shares or 0.57% less from 5.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 558,628 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Zpr Investment Mngmt has invested 0.3% in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 58,039 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability stated it has 0% in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV). Cwm Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV). Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV). Pnc Finance Ser Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 12,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.50M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 701,773 shares. West Chester Capital Incorporated has 436,722 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp owns 172,829 shares. S&T Bancorp Pa has invested 0.01% in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 2,961 shares. 2,274 are held by Financial Bank Of America Corp De.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M bought $51,710 worth of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Tuesday, May 21.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.49M for 13.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Paloma Partners Mgmt has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). United Kingdom-based Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Motco invested in 0.01% or 2,419 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 0.03% stake. Nomura Inc accumulated 11,548 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 12,370 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont invested in 3,095 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% or 1,394 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.96% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hrt Financial Ltd Com owns 28,846 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Old Natl Comml Bank In reported 24,491 shares stake. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny has 0.13% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

