Capital Returns Management Boosted Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stake; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 10,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,086 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 189,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 596,652 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (UNH) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 29,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 567,191 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.24 million, up from 537,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% or 1,171 shares. Blair William & Co Il invested 0.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blue Financial holds 1.58% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 12,179 shares. Coastline Co owns 20,195 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.42% or 4,043 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0.06% or 28,619 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Ltd Company has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Svcs Automobile Association has 0.62% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Iowa-based Miles Inc has invested 0.65% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bainco Int Invsts reported 48,270 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 219,889 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Liability has 22,326 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 179,871 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 1.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Amer Registered Advisor owns 6,170 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33M was made by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61,896 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $266.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,354 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier owns 2,371 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co accumulated 52,335 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Ftb Advisors invested in 554 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Covington Capital stated it has 992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0% or 300 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.01% or 2,792 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.26% or 200,919 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Amalgamated Bank owns 27,474 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Synovus Corp has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Clean Yield Group Incorporated, Vermont-based fund reported 50 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity.