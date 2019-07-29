Capital Returns Management Boosted Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position by $15.74 Million as Shares Rose; Freestone Capital Holdings Cut Amgen (AMGN) Position by $5.03 Million; Share Price Declined

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 2.30M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 26,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,236 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76M, down from 114,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $176.08. About 1.70M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 48,203 shares to 289,114 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic (NYSE:SHI) by 82,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, down 7.05% or $0.27 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 12.37 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 21,284 shares to 87,166 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,869 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

