Capital Research Global Investors Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $224.72 Million; Condor Capital Management Has Decreased Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $489,368 as Market Value Declined

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 844,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679.51M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.91 million shares to 6.97 million shares, valued at $705.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 962,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.47M shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase holds 0.49% or 413,089 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Ca owns 424 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Company has 511 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 7 shares. Ironwood Finance Limited Company holds 0.01% or 58 shares. Natixis owns 23,617 shares. Personal Capital Advsr invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Field Main Commercial Bank has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bristol John W Inc Ny reported 250,153 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 28,514 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.97 million shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 181,740 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 44,342 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has 1.35% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 46,159 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based White Elm Cap Limited has invested 2.58% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.3% or 33,824 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has 0.35% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,289 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,960 shares. Monroe Bankshares Mi holds 0.2% or 7,191 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,739 shares. Cap Intl Ltd Ca invested in 70,515 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 9.16 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 775 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce owns 2.14 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 80,054 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8.06M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 348,217 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers stated it has 5,200 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 45,294 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

