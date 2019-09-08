Capital Research Global Investors Trimmed Stake in Nike Cl B (NKE) by $470.98 Million; Violich Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $634,524 as Share Price Rose

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 5.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 41.50 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 billion, down from 47.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 81,084 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.63M, up from 78,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W & Co New York accumulated 414,041 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company has 1,654 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.94% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 14,265 are held by Orleans Cap Mngmt La. 2,550 are held by Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Co invested in 0.56% or 74,167 shares. Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 3,343 were accumulated by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Co. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 989 shares. 58,913 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp. Jag Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,020 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assocs holds 6.39% or 31,115 shares in its portfolio. 3,759 were accumulated by Archford Cap Strategies Lc. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Com has invested 1.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 4.61M shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.68 million shares to 7.72M shares, valued at $1.90 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loma Negra Cia Adr by 8.23M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).