Capital Research Global Investors Trimmed Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position; First Foundation Advisors Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 39.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors sold 815,018 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 1.25 million shares with $229.94 million value, down from 2.07 million last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $47.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $182.98. About 1.28 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids, sources say [22:27 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018

First Foundation Advisors increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 57.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Foundation Advisors acquired 11,304 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The First Foundation Advisors holds 30,844 shares with $1.92 million value, up from 19,540 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $149.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.60M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B

First Foundation Advisors decreased Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corpo (HYG) stake by 6,342 shares to 2,459 valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 39,108 shares and now owns 775,763 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Mngmt reported 587,441 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Comm holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36,600 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Lc has 595 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 63,883 are owned by Oarsman. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holding Corp has 0.61% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 339,478 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 4,795 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,524 were reported by Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp. Lodge Hill Lc has invested 1.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 318,399 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust reported 546 shares. Causeway Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 2.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marco Ltd holds 0.43% or 36,937 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,661 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 110,228 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. Oppenheimer maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $230 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Monday, February 25 report. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, May 23 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”.

Capital Research Global Investors increased Canada Goose Holdings Inc S/V (Usd) stake by 264,500 shares to 1.05 million valued at $50.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Adr (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 6.24M shares and now owns 128.19 million shares. Booking Holdings Inc was raised too.