Capital Research Global Investors Stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) Boosted as Share Price Declined; Costamare (CMRE) Holder Invesco LTD Lowered Holding by $344,700

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 3,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 6.79M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $663.19 million, up from 6.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 1.66M shares traded or 35.96% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Costamare Inc (CMRE) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 68,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 486,980 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, down from 555,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Costamare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $769.09M market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 533,543 shares traded or 59.72% up from the average. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 12.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 4.00 million shares to 10.60M shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 421,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Analysts await Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 77.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.09 per share. CMRE’s profit will be $19.29M for 9.97 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Costamare Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.43% negative EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 83,596 shares to 10.12 million shares, valued at $2.67 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 104,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

