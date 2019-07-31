Capital Research Global Investors Stake in Celanese (CE) Cut by $104.82 Million as Shares Rose; Bridges Investment Management Stake In Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Was Boosted

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.59M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $452.51M, down from 5.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $112.52. About 869,529 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 16,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,401 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.58M, up from 255,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.59. About 7.12 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Revenue on a Managed Basis $28.52B; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TO HIRE PEOPLE, LEND TO BUSINESS IN CHINA; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 30/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT SEES “DISCONNECT” BETWEEN ITALIAN BOND YIELDS AND ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS, SEEKS OPPORTUNITY TO BUY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 70,268 shares to 485,517 shares, valued at $45.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,839 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77 million for 10.99 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.