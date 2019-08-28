Capital Research Global Investors Raised Curtiss (CW) Stake By $3.39 Million; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) SI Decreased By 1.59%

Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) had a decrease of 1.59% in short interest. ACIW’s SI was 5.32 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.59% from 5.40 million shares previously. With 673,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s short sellers to cover ACIW’s short positions. The SI to Aci Worldwide Inc’s float is 4.71%. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.79. About 271,956 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018

Capital Research Global Investors increased Curtiss (CW) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors acquired 30,000 shares as Curtiss (CW)’s stock rose 11.02%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 818,484 shares with $92.77M value, up from 788,484 last quarter. Curtiss now has $5.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 49,556 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 03/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Curtiss-Wright awarded $80 in submarine contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Curtiss-Wright Awarded Contracts Valued in Excess of $80 Million to Support U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class and Columbia-class Submarine Programs – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s (NYSE:CW) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advisors has 0.18% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 4,443 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Burney holds 2,040 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 356 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 34,290 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 609 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 29,933 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,754 shares. Ajo LP invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Duncker Streett & Inc reported 800 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). 2,733 were reported by Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 1,088 shares.

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Alphabet Inc Cl C stake by 529,462 shares to 4.56 million valued at $5.35B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 499,964 shares and now owns 4.50 million shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software services and products for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.36 billion. The firm offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It has a 40.84 P/E ratio. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACI Worldwide, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.22% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd stated it has 28,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital And Equity owns 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 9,410 shares. Mackenzie owns 129,636 shares. Parametric Portfolio owns 0.03% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 881,382 shares. Sheffield Asset Mgmt Llc invested 7.58% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 17,713 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 87,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 241 shares. Starr Com owns 3,408 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 159,518 were reported by Da Davidson. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 8,496 shares. P2 Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 4.3% or 1.57 million shares.