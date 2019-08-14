Capital Research Global Investors Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Has Boosted by $34.45 Million; Texas Instruments Com (TXN) Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Has Trimmed Position by $570,280

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 499,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 6.36M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440.81 million, up from 5.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $61.16. About 294,046 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 15/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Filing and FDA Clearance of an Investigational New Drug Application for DTX401, a Gene Therapy for the Tre; 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment; 17/04/2018 – FDA OKS ULTRAGENYX’S CRYSVITA FOR X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX TO ADVANCE STUDY TO SECOND, HIGHER-DOSE COHORT; 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS DEMONSTRATING SUPERIORITY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) TREATMENT TO ORAL PHOSPHATE AND ACTIVE VITAMIN D IN CHILDREN WITH X-LINKED…; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Investigational Gene Therapy in Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (TXN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 232,579 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.76 million, down from 237,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Texas Instruments Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.34. About 6.43M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 34,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest owns 4,353 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 12,034 shares stake. Principal Gp has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). 560 are held by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Clearbridge Invests Llc accumulated 1.01M shares. Capital Intl Ca holds 19,426 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Zacks Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 15,026 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 22,619 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co has 15,393 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,879 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 4,339 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Incorporated invested 0.02% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Aperio Gp Limited has 0% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,323 shares to 13.38 million shares, valued at $2.54B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 11.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.87 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 46,200 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $22.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 238,612 shares. Scotia stated it has 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Valmark Advisers Inc reported 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Heritage Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc holds 2.72M shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has 7,106 shares. Moreover, Edgar Lomax Communications Va has 1.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 150,725 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jacobs & Ca reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Linscomb Williams reported 32,345 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 437,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Limited has 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 52,335 shares. Cap Guardian Tru owns 87,081 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 145,323 shares.

