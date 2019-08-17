Capital Research Global Investors Position in Ppg Industries (PPG) Trimmed by $12.63 Million; Holder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Upped Dominion Energy (D) Holding

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 112,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.87M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 821,051 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: PPG Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 24/04/2018 – PPG P – TERMINATION OF MKT MAKING PACT; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 304,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 3.61M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.09M, up from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.36M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 300,438 shares to 319,125 shares, valued at $33.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc/The by 402,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79 million for 17.09 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.