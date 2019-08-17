Capital Research Global Investors Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Has Trimmed by $41.00 Million; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreased Macerich Co (MAC) Stake by $848,218 as Stock Price Declined

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 214,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 3.59 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687.38M, down from 3.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 19,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 75,443 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 95,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 1.99 million shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Call Traders React to THC and JNCE Stock Rallies – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.58 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 30,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 3.92 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neuronetics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company, Washington-based fund reported 288,815 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 7.76 million shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 11,120 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 50,000 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.40 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 20,597 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 11,227 shares. 5,223 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 152,807 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 28,318 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 21,693 are held by Btc Mgmt. Cibc Asset Management invested in 11,727 shares.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Macerich Company (MAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adding MAC To The Reliable Income REIT Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macerich names Voegele to new development chief role – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Macerich Mousetrap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zooming in on NYSE:MAC’s 7.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.25 million activity. On Friday, May 10 COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $202,500 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 5,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by O HERN THOMAS E, worth $198,450. On Friday, August 9 the insider Volk Kenneth bought $91,280.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 16,744 shares to 67,376 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 116,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Ozk.