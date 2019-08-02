Capital Research Global Investors Position in Edison International (EIX) Cut as Stock Value Rose; Centurylink (CTL) Holder Howe & Rusling Raised Its Stake by $3.15 Million

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 343,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 595,103 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.85 million, down from 938,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $73.84. About 2.86 million shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – Greenlots Wins 2018 Edison Award for Vehicle Advancements in Energy and Sustainability; 18/04/2018 – Orgenesis at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES ELECTRIC CARS PLAYING BIG PART IN REDUCING CARBON; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/04/2018 03:25 PM; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 03/18/2018 03:14 AM; 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK); 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 246679.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 286,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 286,264 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 6.19 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.50M for 10.99 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 844,803 shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $679.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 63,385 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.38% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Highstreet Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,457 shares. 3,397 are held by Sigma Planning Corporation. Earnest Limited Liability Co reported 176 shares. Massachusetts Commerce Ma invested in 0.02% or 880,647 shares. Assets Inv Ltd Com accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Captrust Advsr invested in 0.01% or 2,739 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie stated it has 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 154 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Amer Century stated it has 0.12% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 939 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Clark Grp Incorporated reported 13,518 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 4.54 million shares. 247,000 were reported by Credit Capital Limited Liability Corp. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 553 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 132 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 487,476 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability reported 42,780 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% or 41,681 shares. First Fin In owns 113 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 1.65M shares. Mraz Amerine & Inc stated it has 53,801 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 36,695 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 137 were accumulated by Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 135,147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 344,233 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608.