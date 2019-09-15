Capital Research Global Investors Lowered Its Extra Space Storage (Reit) (EXR) Holding by $72.22 Million as Shares Rose; Rocky Mountain Advisers Cut Its Southern Co (SO) Position by $488,620; Shares Rose

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39 million shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Reit) (EXR) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 681,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 3.36M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $356.93 million, down from 4.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 1.01 million shares traded or 24.95% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.67 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.06% or 273,400 shares. Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 135,939 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Company Ltd holds 0.34% or 1,850 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 110,076 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fmr has invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.25% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 1,741 were reported by Lifeplan Financial. Ipswich Inv Mgmt has 21,514 shares. Violich Management Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,779 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 47,126 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,879 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Cohen Capital Mgmt reported 0.24% stake.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.36M for 23.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 4,034 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 89,950 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Stifel stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Capital Research Global Investors owns 0.11% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 3.36 million shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 5,866 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 5,421 shares. Moreover, Usca Ria Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 1,264 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc owns 6,970 shares. 772,518 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. 123,724 are owned by Sg Americas Securities. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 10,400 shares.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.22 million shares to 116.79 million shares, valued at $9.82 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) by 752,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp (Reit).