Capital Research Global Investors Lowered Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Holding by $11.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Omnicell (OMCL) Market Valuation Rose While Monroe Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Holding

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 6.48% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 991,424 shares traded or 147.61% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 153,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.08 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.26 million, down from 6.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 258,187 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – BMO CFO FLYNN ENDS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL EVENT; 28/03/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 30/05/2018 – BMO SEES C$185 MILLION EXPENSE SAVINGS FROM RESTRUCTURING COST; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: Bank of Montreal muscles into marijuana M&A by advising Aurora in biggest deal yet; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS CORP GKOS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal 2Q Rev C$5.62B; 13/04/2018 – BMO INVESTMENT STRATEGIST BRIAN BELSKI ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. The insider Taborga Jorge R. sold $161,237.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 34.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares to 58,554 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 15,203 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal General Gp Public Limited holds 105,836 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 1,200 shares. Rmb Mngmt holds 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 25,638 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 6.07M shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested in 42,465 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability has invested 1.51% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Utd Automobile Association owns 9,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Company accumulated 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 538,277 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates holds 520 shares. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 273,000 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $80.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).