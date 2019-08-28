Capital Research Global Investors Lifted Its Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) as Market Valuation Declined; Sysco (SYY) Holder Scott & Selber Raised Holding by $743,952 as Market Valuation Declined

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.44. About 1.53M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 8.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 27.95 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10B, up from 19.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 5.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B

