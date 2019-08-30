Capital Research Global Investors Lifted By $111.19 Million Its General Dynamics (GD) Position; INTERMEDIATE CAP GRP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (ICGUF) Shorts Decreased By 37.29%

Capital Research Global Investors increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 2.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors acquired 657,932 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 23.10 million shares with $3.91 billion value, up from 22.45M last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $54.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $191.16. About 267,608 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics

Among 6 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $194.83’s average target is 1.92% above currents $191.16 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $17100 target in Friday, June 14 report. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of GD in report on Thursday, April 25 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of GD in report on Monday, May 20 to “Buy” rating. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $200 target.

