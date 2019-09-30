Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD Adr (TEVA); Nuvasive (NUVA) Stock Price Rose While Phocas Financial Increased by $1.79 Million Its Position

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 30,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 126,988 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 96,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $62.88. About 569,010 shares traded or 34.47% up from the average. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018; 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Adr (TEVA) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 2.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 130.89 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21B, up from 128.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 17.33M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – SCHULTZ SAYS THERE ARE NO M&A PLANS FOR TEVA RIGHT NOW; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GENERALLY MILD AND CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF COPAXONE; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold NUVA shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 22.70% less from 64.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 366,043 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 28,588 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0.03% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Strs Ohio reported 4,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 50,005 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 1,281 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 62,565 shares. 40 are owned by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Carroll Financial Inc holds 0% or 71 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 44,285 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc reported 81,549 shares stake. Natixis invested in 24,369 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.08% or 26,530 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Topbuild Corp by 22,532 shares to 208,337 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica (NYSE:PRI) by 7,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,909 shares, and cut its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX).

More notable recent NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Nuvasive Advances Lateral Single-Position Surgery With Introduction Of X360â„¢ System At AANS 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why NuVasive Stock Gained 14% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NuVasive Expands Advanced Materials Scienceâ„¢ Portfolio with Launch of Porous Titanium Spine Implant for Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NuVasive Q4 non-GAAP earnings up 24%; shares up 1% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NuVasive Is On A Better Path, But Remains A ‘Show Me’ Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Teva Dips Into Medical Marijuana Market With Canndoc Distribution Deal – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 4 Stocks Have Cost Warren Buffett More Than $6 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Big Biotech Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mesoblast, and New Gold Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Is Getting Hammered Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 460,108 shares to 18.56M shares, valued at $2.13B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 16.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226.07M shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).