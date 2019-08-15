Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stake in Facebook Cl A (FB); Boeing Co The (BA) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Has Increased Stake by $353,568 as Share Value Declined

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 1.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 71.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95B, up from 69.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook Board Will Have 7 Independent Nonemployees Directors Out of 9 Total Directors; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING A WAY FOR FANS TO BECOME A SUPPORTER OF CREATORS AS PART OF THE MONETIZATION TOOLS FOR CREATORS; 16/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: ICYMI: Rep. Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8; 21/03/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING Facebook CEO Zuckerberg outlines steps to protect user data; 04/04/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook says data from up to 87 million people harvested by Cambridge Analytica; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL GO FURTHER TO COMPLY WITH GDPR RULES-ZUCKERBERG; 26/03/2018 – Advertisers look to online ads for brand growth – Zenith; 15/05/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook launches a groundbreaking new product.#PUPPETREGIME @gzeromedia

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co The (BA) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 928 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,605 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97M shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 55,200 shares to 109,473 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 12,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,351 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.91 million shares to 6.97M shares, valued at $705.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).