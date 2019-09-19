Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stake in Amphenol Cl A (APH); Zwj Investment Counsel Upped At&T (T) Position by $512,985 as Stock Rose

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 527,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 8.00M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $767.53 million, up from 7.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $94.28. About 1.36 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 808,586 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.10M, up from 793,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 32.05M shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9,548 shares to 245,137 shares, valued at $22.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,391 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Amphenol Corporation Releases 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.