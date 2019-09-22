Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (ITUB); As Carnival (CCL) Stock Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Has Lifted by $1.12 Million Its Holding

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 3.44 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (ITUB) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 11.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 41.27M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $388.76 million, up from 29.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 19.50M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 12/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES TO APPROVE ITAÚ UNIBANCO PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 22,568 shares. Hg Vora Cap Lc reported 1.25 million shares. James Invest Research holds 0.03% or 9,407 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Lc reported 12,080 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 100 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 5.16M shares. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Com Of Vermont stated it has 1,348 shares. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co owns 24,154 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest reported 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Davidson Investment Advsr, a Montana-based fund reported 256,900 shares. Bartlett Com Ltd stated it has 119 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.12% or 318,642 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 0.04% or 78,677 shares.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 40,100 shares to 92,800 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 6,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,508 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Cl A by 1.11M shares to 144,436 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 17.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Reit) (NYSE:EXR).

