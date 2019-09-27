Capital Research Global Investors Increased Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq (Reit) (ARE) by $168.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Shareholder Bamco Lowered Its Holding by $25.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq Inc (Reit) (ARE) by 134.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 1.19M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.34 million, up from 886,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $155.23. About 440,129 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 528,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.30 million, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 431,582 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Dba Wabtec Corp) (NYSE:WAB) by 34,911 shares to 999 shares, valued at $72,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 481,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invs Incorporated reported 1.03M shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 12,821 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 2,691 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Pggm Invs accumulated 0.78% or 1.10M shares. Bb&T Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,253 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 747 shares. 141 were reported by Next Financial Group. Gsa Cap Llp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 48,793 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 1.67 million are owned by Resolution Cap Limited. Qs Investors Lc holds 0.01% or 6,697 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 15,374 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $24.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 67,502 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $111.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR).

