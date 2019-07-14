Capital Research Global Investors Increased Position in Matson (MATX); Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Bellecapital International LTD Increased Stake by $720,134

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 273,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.34 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 335,865 shares traded or 141.46% up from the average. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 339.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 15,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,833 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, up from 4,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azul Sa Pn Adr by 14,956 shares to 6.48M shares, valued at $189.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 837,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.87 million shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold MATX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 46,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% or 18,655 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 10,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 800 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Technology. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 64,882 shares. Ckw holds 21,422 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 17,267 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,221 shares. London Of Virginia holds 0.16% or 520,987 shares. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has 1.04% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 2.28M shares. Cornerstone accumulated 31 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh stated it has 6,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 244,052 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment. Tcw Gru holds 0.01% or 25,016 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has 4.37 million shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $33,691 activity.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,299 shares to 80,725 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,200 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Inv has 33,366 shares. Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 650 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Baxter Bros accumulated 16,956 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Rockland Tru Com invested in 0.52% or 103,702 shares. M Secs owns 31,881 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Blue Fincl Cap Inc invested in 0.33% or 13,295 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 26,094 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp accumulated 0.44% or 181,042 shares. Jump Trading Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,254 shares. London Co Of Virginia reported 880,916 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.26% or 228,211 shares. Cleararc has 25,142 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 534,801 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Cutter & Brokerage owns 34,049 shares.