Capital Research Global Investors Holds Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL); Segment Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $1.62 Million as Share Value Declined

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc analyzed 29,501 shares as the company's stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $40.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 7.08 million shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500.

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 213,161 shares as the company's stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 7.01 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 billion, up from 6.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.64. About 329,953 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 224,641 shares to 766,144 shares, valued at $143.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 4.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,417 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Lines Were Up in June – The Motley Fool" on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Old Dominion Posts Weak August Results; ArcBest Reports Sluggish July-August Numbers – Benzinga" published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for Third-Quarter 2019 – Business Wire" on September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. 7.01 million are held by Capital Global Investors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $491.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,651 shares to 19,483 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 9.81 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Contango Oil & Gas and Marathon Petroleum among Energy/Materials gainers; China Natural Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha" on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance" published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "PM, MPC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha" on September 25, 2019.

