Capital Research Global Investors Holds Holding in Digital Realty Trust (Reit) (DLR); Cbs (CBS) Stock Rose While Delphi Management Cut Stake

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (DLR) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 283,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 797,403 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.89M, up from 514,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $123.34. About 108,996 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs (CBS) by 23.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 7,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 25,375 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 33,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 449,785 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for National Amusements in CBS dispute; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: CBS, VIACOM GREAT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FOR OTHER COS; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say; 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DAI IN LIVE BROADCASTS; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 26/03/2018 – CBS News: Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 12/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom:; 14/05/2018 – CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms NAI’s B1 CFR, and assigns B1 rating to new bank credit facility; outlook stable

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1.80M shares to 385,300 shares, valued at $60.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bancshares & Tru Com owns 14,167 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr invested in 0.02% or 14,547 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.11% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Stifel Fin Corporation holds 0.23% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 684,372 shares. World Asset Mgmt invested 0.09% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1,904 shares. Invesco Limited reported 2.28 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Presima reported 7.75% stake. Heitman Real Estate Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.83% or 160,097 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Parnassus Investments Ca, a California-based fund reported 3.10 million shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edmp accumulated 0.33% or 2,875 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 4,146 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 33,743 shares. S Muoio & holds 0.65% or 15,000 shares. Cap Ww holds 23.49 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Prudential Fin has 316,989 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc owns 0.07% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 39,271 shares. Moreover, M&R Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 5,186 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America holds 0.01% or 1,002 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 0% or 3,362 shares. 40,975 are owned by Vanguard Grp. Shapiro Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Glenview Capital has invested 1.75% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 208 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,060 shares.

