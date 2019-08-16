Capital Research Global Investors Holding In Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Was Increased; As Illumina (ILMN) Share Price Declined, Paradigm Asset Management Co Raised Holding by $46.60 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.21M, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $284.77. About 602,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 6.80M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $981.55M, up from 5.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $162.21. About 805,623 shares traded or 48.02% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 842,392 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $278.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 190,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36M shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 23,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% stake. Windham Cap holds 0.1% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 4,050 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company reported 4,624 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 133,544 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Intl Invsts invested in 0.15% or 2.35 million shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 29,100 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bankshares Tru reported 2,086 shares. Natixis holds 29,832 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 4,029 shares. Pension Ser holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 3,786 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 22 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital invested in 0.03% or 431,000 shares. Diversified Tru reported 0.08% stake. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.22% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 15,338 shares. Rampart Invest Management Limited Company invested in 0.19% or 5,364 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 4,484 are owned by Shelton Mgmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 197,797 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation reported 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Manchester Lc, Vermont-based fund reported 23 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 48 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Limited has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 10,058 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 654 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Com stated it has 360 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

