Capital Research Global Investors Holding In Discovery Cl C (DISCK) Was Lifted; As Aecom (ACM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Has Increased Stake

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 45,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 733,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, up from 688,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 426,442 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt; 12/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to build 270 Park Avenue; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Discovery Inc Cl C (DISCK) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 206,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 12.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.23 million, up from 12.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Discovery Inc Cl C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 894,167 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 153,342 shares to 6.08M shares, valued at $455.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 863,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.22M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,400 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 38,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,368 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).