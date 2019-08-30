Capital Research Global Investors Has Upped West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Position; Barry Investment Advisors Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Shares Declined

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 3.21M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) by 59.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 534,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.23M, up from 901,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $146.59. About 54,485 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59M and $319.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 16,802 shares to 293,246 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin & Roe, Ohio-based fund reported 21,763 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt has 358,937 shares. Amer Asset Management invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cacti Asset Management Ltd holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 386,229 shares. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Lc holds 33,283 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Geller invested in 0.12% or 3,624 shares. Moreover, Hexavest has 1.98% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.94 million shares. Mason Street Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 604,463 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 199,930 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Foster Motley Inc has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Botty Investors Lc owns 0.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,035 shares. Illinois-based Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 13,931 were reported by Leisure Mgmt.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa Adr by 642,825 shares to 81,500 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN) by 358,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS).