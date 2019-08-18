Capital Research Global Investors Has Upped Its Curtiss (CW) Holding; Last Week Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) Analysts

Capital Research Global Investors increased Curtiss (CW) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors acquired 30,000 shares as Curtiss (CW)’s stock rose 11.02%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 818,484 shares with $92.77 million value, up from 788,484 last quarter. Curtiss now has $5.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119.95. About 147,777 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference

Among 2 analysts covering Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ted Baker Plc has GBX 2800 highest and GBX 890 lowest target. GBX 895’s average target is -0.72% below currents GBX 901.5 stock price. Ted Baker Plc had 20 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. The stock of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Liberum Capital. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Performer” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, March 22. See Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.22% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 901.5. About 74,706 shares traded. Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company has market cap of 401.76 million GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenÂ’s wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

More recent Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) news were published by: Fool.Co.Uk which released: “Forget Ted Baker! I’d buy this FTSE 250 stock instead – Motley Fool UK” on June 19, 2019. Also Postandcourier.com published the news titled: “Charleston airport to launch nonstop flights to London | News – Charleston Post Courier” on October 18, 2018. Stltoday.com‘s news article titled: “April 16, 1978: Bob Forsch makes history with a no-hitter – STLtoday.com” with publication date: April 16, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Curtiss-Wright awarded $80 in submarine contracts – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Curtiss-Wright (CW) Secures Contact Valued Over $80M from US. Navy to Support Virginia-class & Columbia-class Submarine Programs – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s (NYSE:CW) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 457,641 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) or 2,116 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.02% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Bluemountain Capital Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Parametrica Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.99% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). 15,300 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Mackay Shields Llc invested in 0.01% or 10,292 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc accumulated 608 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc has 191,147 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 7,217 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap & Equity Inc has 0.35% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Botty Investors Llc holds 42,039 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 261,897 shares or 0.04% of the stock.