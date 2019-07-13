Capital Research Global Investors Has Raised By $315.30 Million Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Position; Stone Ridge Asset Management Cut Its Ugi New (UGI) Stake

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Ugi Corp New (UGI) stake by 62.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 35,200 shares as Ugi Corp New (UGI)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 21,037 shares with $1.17 million value, down from 56,237 last quarter. Ugi Corp New now has $9.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 880,222 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI)

Capital Research Global Investors increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 2.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors acquired 1.90M shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 71.67M shares with $11.95B value, up from 69.77 million last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $584.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – The manwho took on Facebook andwon; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY IN U.S. SENATE HEARING; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s open-source Go bot can now beat professional players; 01/05/2018 – Facebook hasn’t done enough to protect user data, says co-founder Chris Hughes; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is still trying to sway public opinion; 24/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Europe’s New Privacy Rule, in Unexpected Twist, Helps Facebook, Google; 05/04/2018 – UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER DENHAM COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – British prime minister very concerned by Facebook data abuse reports; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Cooperating With Mueller’s Russia Probe; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSE IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.09M for 69.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Ltd Llc has 475,259 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc reported 12,367 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs owns 11,394 shares. Stephens Ar owns 4,612 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.07% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt holds 1.88 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts holds 0% or 17,705 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Co holds 9,600 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 5,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Group Lc invested in 1,241 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). First Fincl Bank Trust Of Newtown has invested 0.06% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Haverford Trust reported 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moreover, Sir Cap Lp has 0.06% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 5,700 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 6,900 shares to 28,361 valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apergy Corp stake by 17,864 shares and now owns 28,150 shares. First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) was raised too.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UGI Corporation’s Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “AmeriGas shareholder sues to stop UGI’s $2.4 billion acquisition – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UGI Subsidiary to Acquire Columbia Midstream Group, LLC From a Subsidiary of TC Energy Corporation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is UGI Corp (UGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Talend Sa Adr stake by 642,825 shares to 81,500 valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 160,176 shares and now owns 71,000 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Lp owns 42,000 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy & Associate accumulated 3,001 shares. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 802,149 shares. Duncker Streett & Comm invested in 0.63% or 16,314 shares. Loeb Prtn Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aravt Global Lc holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 140,000 shares. Whetstone Capital Advisors Limited Com holds 6.71% or 99,199 shares. Eagle Asset has 37,002 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,905 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.18% or 66,755 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 1.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 16,152 are owned by Kj Harrison & Prtn Inc. Ent Financial Svcs Corp reported 0.18% stake. Taconic Advsr Lp stated it has 2.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).