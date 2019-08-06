Capital Research Global Investors Has Raised British American Tobacco Plc Adr (BTI) Stake by $104.91 Million; Cardinal Health (CAH) Share Value Declined While Sector Gamma As Cut Stake by $2.10 Million

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc Adr (BTI) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 2.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 23.21 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968.14 million, up from 20.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 1.95 million shares traded or 16.06% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 43,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 162,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 206,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 3.59M shares traded or 28.59% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 962,759 shares to 7.47M shares, valued at $705.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.78M shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 230,000 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $64.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 83,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.15M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

