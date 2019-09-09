Capital Research Global Investors Has Lowered Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $126.37 Million as Stock Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Hollencrest Securities Raised Its Holding

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 17.68 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 987,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 6.38 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822.82 million, down from 7.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $134.18. About 1.36 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National Corp reported 72,392 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 13.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Boston Ltd Liability Company has 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marathon Cap Mngmt reported 28,142 shares. Coho Prtn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,705 shares. Viking Investors Lp reported 6.61% stake. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Lc reported 235,622 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Qv Investors stated it has 135,019 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 3.86% or 248,742 shares. Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Pennsylvania-based First Natl Co has invested 2.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goelzer Inc invested in 127,912 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Focused Ltd Liability Company holds 1.18M shares or 6.1% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth owns 76,502 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 4,074 shares to 426,700 shares, valued at $120.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,807 shares, and cut its stake in Atomera Inc 00500.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.