Capital Research Global Investors Has Lowered Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $502.18 Million; Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Cut Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Market Value Rose

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 6.36M shares as the company's stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 115.57 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24B, down from 121.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.76M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company's stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44 million shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Summer Heats Up at Mastercard – Motley Fool" on July 30, 2019

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: TSLA, GLD, ABT – Nasdaq" on July 17, 2019