Capital Research Global Investors Has Increased Grupo Televisa Sab Cpo Adr (TV) Holding by $26.17 Million as Market Value Declined; Jd Com (JD) Holder Investure Cut Its Position

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 19.52M shares traded or 51.47% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sab Cpo Adr (TV) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 2.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 31.53M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.67M, up from 29.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sab Cpo Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 2.03 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA CO-CEO ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS 50% STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.47M shares to 9.06M shares, valued at $438.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN) by 358,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (Reit) (NYSE:PSA).

