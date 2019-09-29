Capital Research Global Investors Has Decreased Position in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by $186.45 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined While Lathrop Investment Management Boosted Its Stake

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 16.71 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09B, down from 17.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 2.01 million shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 8,849 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 177,783 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 168,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.97 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,045 shares to 61,235 shares, valued at $18.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,449 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 1.92M shares to 5.27M shares, valued at $141.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:ITUB) by 11.73M shares in the quarter, for a total of 41.27M shares, and has risen its stake in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

