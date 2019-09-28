Capital Research Global Investors Has Cut Noble Energy (NBL) Holding By $380.10 Million; Last Week Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Teladoc Health has $86 highest and $75 lowest target. $80’s average target is 20.26% above currents $66.52 stock price. Teladoc Health had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 21. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. See Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $76.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $86 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $75 Initiates Coverage On

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 30.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors sold 17.28M shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 39.47 million shares with $884.03 million value, down from 56.74 million last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 4.38M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Remains Operator of the Field With a 25 % Working Interest; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline

Capital Research Global Investors increased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 7,268 shares to 9.24M valued at $1.01B in 2019Q2. It also upped Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (NYSE:DLR) stake by 520,462 shares and now owns 1.32 million shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noble Energy has $3300 highest and $2800 lowest target. $31’s average target is 38.02% above currents $22.46 stock price. Noble Energy had 11 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 12. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Allstate has invested 0.05% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 17,968 shares. Rampart Investment Management Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.59% or 3.48 million shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com reported 49,356 shares stake. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Next Financial Grp holds 3,383 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 275,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 6.26 million shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Northeast Consultants stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 1.85 million shares or 0% of the stock. Webster Bancorporation N A has 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston energy-related cos. name new CFOs – Houston Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Noble Energy Commences Tender Offer for Its 4.15% Senior Notes Due 2021 – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The Company’s solution connects clients with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

The stock decreased 2.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 1.45M shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has risen 11.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TDOC News: 08/05/2018 – TELADOC INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2025; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc Sees 2Q Rev $86M-$87M; 16/05/2018 – Teladoc Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N – SIZE OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $225 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Teladoc Announces U.S. Launch of Behavioral Health Navigator; 30/04/2018 – Global Thematic Partners Buys New 2.1% Position in Teladoc; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

More notable recent Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teladoc down 6% premarket on Amazon threat – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Worried Should Teledoc Be About Amazon’s Latest Move? – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 War-on-Healthcare-Costs Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Teladoc (TDOC) Stock is Poised to Capture the Future of Healthcare – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.