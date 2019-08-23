Capital Research Global Investors Has Cut By $188.67 Million Its Coca (KO) Stake; Prudential Plc Boosted By $78.22 Million Its Constellation Brds (STZ) Position

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Coca (KO) stake by 5.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors sold 4.10 million shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 66.66 million shares with $3.12B value, down from 70.76 million last quarter. Coca now has $231.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.05. About 5.92 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H

Prudential Plc increased Constellation Brds (STZ) stake by 472.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Plc acquired 446,999 shares as Constellation Brds (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Prudential Plc holds 541,698 shares with $94.98 million value, up from 94,699 last quarter. Constellation Brds now has $38.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $199.84. About 404,529 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual

Among 6 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $222’s average target is 11.09% above currents $199.84 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14. Bank of America maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $221 target. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

