Capital Research Global Investors Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position By $168.55 Million; Office Depot (ODP) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Office Depot Inc (ODP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 120 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 84 reduced and sold their stakes in Office Depot Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 481.25 million shares, up from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Office Depot Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 71 Increased: 84 New Position: 36.

Capital Research Global Investors increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 31.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors acquired 3.92M shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 16.55 million shares with $721.09 million value, up from 12.63 million last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $45.67B valuation. The stock increased 4.11% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 9.44M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) stake by 1.76 million shares to 543,700 valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) stake by 2.25 million shares and now owns 1.24 million shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 48.91% above currents $33.02 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 to “Hold”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Invsts Incorporated accumulated 0.5% or 29,423 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors has 0.37% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 35,000 shares. Fosun Limited has 28,200 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42,010 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Adams Natural Res Fund reported 3.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,458 shares. Moreover, Kiltearn Prtn Llp has 5.73% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 27,811 shares. Highland Capital holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 141,016 shares. Davenport & Company Ltd Liability Company holds 42,050 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 182,713 shares. Linscomb Williams, Texas-based fund reported 28,177 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 102,160 shares. Arosa Capital Limited Partnership reported 89,425 shares stake.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $691.29 million. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 22.54 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

The stock increased 3.63% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.285. About 6.13M shares traded or 21.01% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer

Aristotle Fund L.P. holds 58.27% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. for 3.20 million shares. Towle & Co owns 12.32 million shares or 5.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 2.92% invested in the company for 1.29 million shares. The Illinois-based Fairpointe Capital Llc has invested 2.71% in the stock. Amg Funds Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 262,211 shares.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $75.32 million for 2.29 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.